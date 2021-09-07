TJPDC to review new solid waste report for 2021

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new solid waste report for 2021 will be presented to the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to expand recycling efforts in the region.

Right now, 65% of solid in Albemarle County, Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, and Greene County ends up in landfills, and 35% is shipped to recyclers for further treatment.

This solid waste plan will be given to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality in mid-October and will try to address how the region can do a better job reducing, reusing, and recycling.

