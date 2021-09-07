Advertise With Us
Scottsville Supply Co. finds new location

Scottsville Supply Company (FILE)
Scottsville Supply Company (FILE)(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Scottsville Supply Company has found a temporary location after losing its old space to a storm that tore through the town on July 29.

The new location is just around the corner from the old space, at 492 Valley Street. It is still in the process of being set up.

“We have a lot of stuff because we shrunk by square footage. So we’re still working on that a little bit, but as far as setup, we should still have all the supplies that we need to have, as well as gift items. We have local honey still, we’re trying to work on getting some cutcomb, a few other things,” owner and operator Kimberly Shifflett said.

Scottsville Supply Company is taking online orders, but plans to open for in-person business on September 17.

