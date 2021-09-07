Advertise With Us
Podcast gives insight into Albemarle Co. government and projects

Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has a creative new way for you to hear the latest from around the county right on your phone.

Let’s Talk Albemarle is a new podcast that aims to give listeners insight into county projects, topics, and government.

County Spokesperson Emily Kilroy says the podcast will be bi-weekly and range from 20 to 25 minutes per episode.

“The primary ways that we talk to residents directly are through our e-newsletter and social media channels, and those are really great for really high level, quick hits of information,” Kilroy said. “The podcast really gives us the time and the space to dig into some really important projects at a much deeper level.”

The podcast can be accessed on the Albemarle County website or anywhere you can stream podcasts.

