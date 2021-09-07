Advertise With Us
Landon Wilson earns Falcon Club Player of the Week honors

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was complete domination on both sides of the ball Friday night for Louisa County High School’s Landon Wilson. Now he’s being honored as the week two Falcon Club Player of the Week.

In the Lions 45-20 victory over Courtland, Wilson accounted for 199 yards of total offense. He threw for 139 and ran for 60 also adding two touchdowns.

But that’s not all, playing safety on defense, the junior picked up his first two career interceptions.

He says the way the Lions offense is looking, it’s hard to match-up against them on defense.

“It’s hard,” he said. “Our pass game, we’re starting to click. You have to account for the pass and then when they get in certain coverages we run the ball. When they try to stop the run, we start passing. I mean, it’s pretty hard.”

