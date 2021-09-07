Advertise With Us
JMRL offering library cards specifically for teachers

Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville (FILE)
Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville (FILE)(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new way for teachers get resources from the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library.

Teachers who work in any school district within the JMRL jurisdiction can get a card, allowing them to check out up to 75 items for six weeks. This will allow teachers to supply their classrooms without having to worry about fines or due dates on their personal library card.

“Traditionally what we see is teachers checking books out for their students, checking books out for their classrooms on their own card, and having to take care of any fines or fees themselves,” JMRL Circulation Services Manager Brittany Eversberg said. “That limits what they can check out for themselves.”

Teacher cards are free and available now.

Teachers who sign up in September will be eligible to win prizes.

