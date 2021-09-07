Advertise With Us
It’s a winner !

Showers and storms Wednesday
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is delivering an outstanding day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. Our wind has begun to shift to the southwest. Gradually humidity levels will increase to noticeable levels by Wednesday. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that will approach the area tomorrow. Afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible. Behind the front, expect cooler and less humid conditions for late week and start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & great, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

