Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Final preparations underway ahead of Robert E. Lee statue removal

Wednesday, contractors for the state will take the controversial confederate statue off its...
Wednesday, contractors for the state will take the controversial confederate statue off its pedestal.
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Robert E. Lee’s final night standing in Richmond. Wednesday, contractors for the state will take the controversial confederate statue off its pedestal.

“To know that their labor, their tears, their blood, their sweat and all of the wrong that they endured,” said Alexsis Rodgers, Care in Action Virginia Director.

For Rodgers, an activist, the day the Lee statue is finally removed from Monument Avenue couldn’t have come sooner.

“These monuments to the lost cause, to people who didn’t respect people like me - don’t have a home here in one of the most prominent streets in the City of Richmond,” said Rodgers.

The bulk of the work will happen between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. After a crane lifts the 12-ton statue, Lee and his horse, Traveler, to the ground, it will be cut into three pieces for transport. The piece of bronze went up in 1890.

Governor Ralph Northam announced intentions last year to remove Lee from the state-owned property. Last week, Northam finally won the right to take it down after more than a year in litigation.

Richmond’s Police Chief says people are welcome to come and watch, but they must be peaceful.

“It’s a historical event. It’s a historic, peaceful event. Come down to watch Lee come down but any other agenda, you know, I don’t know what they would be seeking,” said Chief Gerald Smith, Richmond Police Dept.

The work isn’t done Wednesday. On Thursday, crews will remove the plaques and replace a time capsule on site. The 40-foot granite pedestal will remain for now as a plan comes together for the future of Monument Avenue.

For Rodgers, the removal is a moment she can’t miss.

“In the South, to see full circle that monument come down, to think about how they would feel in this moment, to know that their great-granddaughter, their ancestor is here to witness it and working on these issues is truly breathtaking,” said Rodgers.

The public viewing area opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Nearly 200 Albemarle Co. students quarantined after first 6 days of in-person school

Latest News

Mental Health America of Augusta located in Staunton, Virginia.
Mental Health America of Augusta to host Running Down Stigma 5K
Walker says the Battle of Fisher's Hill was the beginning of the end of the confederacy in the...
Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation receives more than $400,000 in grants to preserve historic land
Hughes says you can apply online through their website, Facebook page, or by calling (540) 217...
Valley staffing agency sees uptick in applicants
Virginia Career Works job fair at Friendship Court
Virginia Career Works hosts job fair at Friendship Court
$300 monthly payment benefits no longer to be distributed
Pandemic unemployment benefits end, businesses hope for surge in applicants