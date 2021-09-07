Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

FAA temporarily bans drones around Lee monument site

The is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.
The is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.(NBC 12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily banned drones over and near the Robert E. Lee Monument site.

The ban covers a 2-nautical-mile radius around the statue.

The ban is in effect now through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

The FAA issued the order due to “special security reasons.”

To read the official order, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Nearly 200 Albemarle Co. students quarantined after first 6 days of in-person school

Latest News

(FILE)
BRHD contact tracers overwhelmed as COVID-19 cases rise
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Bath County schools closed through September 17
(FILE)
BRHD offering new hours for getting COVID-19 vaccinations in Albemarle Co.
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Henrico police continue search for man who ran from family member on I-64