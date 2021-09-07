Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Delivery driver rescues toddler wandering into traffic at night

By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A food delivery driver jumped into action after spotting a toddler running across a busy road.

During Gerson Tavares’ last delivery on Sunday night, he spotted a 2-year-old boy in a diaper running down Burbank Boulevard in front of his car.

Tavares parked and bolted out the door to try to save the boy’s life.

The harrowing moments were caught on his dash camera.

Tavares waved his arms so other drivers would see him, in case they couldn’t see the little boy.

Tavares was eventually able to stop traffic and get the boy out of the road, right in front of a church.

He said he feels like God helped him save the toddler.

“I’m not the hero,” he said. “God is the hero.”

Tavares’ son Igor said his dad is definitely a hero for risking his life to intervene.

“You were the right guy at the right place, doing the right thing,” he told his father.

For now, it’s unclear how the boy ended up in the road. Tavares thinks he may have run into traffic because he was distracted by a game tablet.

The Los Angeles Police Department said they located the boy’s guardians and returned him to his home.

The Department of Children and Family Services will investigate to determine whether any further action needs to be taken.

“Something bad could have happened,” Igor Tavares said. “Thank God it didn’t.”

Copyright 2021 KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Nearly 200 Albemarle Co. students quarantined after first 6 days of in-person school

Latest News

Smoke billows across the New York City skyline after two hijacked planes crashed into the twin...
On TV, 9/11 was last huge story for ‘Big 3’ network anchors
His wife, Lauren, was not supposed to be on that flight. So when he turned on the television...
Husband remembers wife lost on Flight 93 on 9/11
Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville (FILE)
JMRL offering library cards specifically for teachers
Scottsville Supply Company (FILE)
Scottsville Supply Co. finds new location