Deadlines to know as Election Day approaches

The Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind voters of important deadlines coming up. |...
The Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind voters of important deadlines coming up. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The General and Special Elections are merely months away, and the Virginia Department of Elections wants to remind voters of important deadlines coming up.

Friday, Sept. 17: Early Voting

Early voting starts and absentee ballots are mailed or emailed to military and overseas voters, and any other voters authorized to vote absentee.

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Last day to register

Last day to register or update your voter information. Registrations submitted in person or by mail must be received no later than 5 p.m. Online registrations must be received no later than 11:59 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22: Last day to apply absentee

Last day to apply online, by fax or by mail for an absentee ballot. Applications must be submitted no later than 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: Last day to vote early

Last day to vote early at the general registrar’s offices or satellite location. It is best to contact the general registrar’s office for their open and close times.

Tuesday, Nov. 2: Election Day

Election Day. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Results reporting starts just after 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5: Last day to receive absentee

Absentee ballots must be received by the general registrar’s office and provisional ID ONLY voters must submit a copy of an acceptable ID to have their ballots counted.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Last day of provisional ballot

Last day of provisional meeting and canvass. All voters who submitted a provisional ballot must be accepted or rejected by this date. Canvasses are local electoral board meetings at which the boards review and certify their locality’s election results.

Monday, Nov. 15: State certifies results

State Board of Elections meets to certify the election results for the Nov. 2, 2021 general and special elections.

For more information, click here.

