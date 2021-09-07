Charlottesville Police Department’s internal survey reveals frustrations, low morale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Days after the firing of Chief RaShall Brackney, the results of the Charlottesville Police Department’s internal ‘Command Climate Survey’ have been made public.

The city’s mayor, Nikuyah Walker, posted more than 150 pages of responses on her Facebook page.

The posted pages contained 83 responses from the survey, which was conducted in August of 2020. Charlottesville has said that there were “about 85″ responses. The answers were more negative than positive, though not exclusively, and the main complaints seemed to be around the lack of perceived support from the command staff.

One officer called the Charlottesville Police Department a national laughing stock, saying it “used to be a regional laughing stock” but it “has since grown to a joke anywhere in the country I go.”

Another officer said: “everything is great - no joke.”

But there were plenty of comments and critiques about the morale at CPD.

One officer, who says morale is “extremely low” wrote “I genuinely despise waking up and coming into work every day but I have bills and need money to support my family.”

As for why the morale is low, officers are offering a number of reasons -- from the uniform and boot policy to lack of emergency pay to overall lack of support.

Officers were asked if they feel command staff supports them professionally. 26 said ‘yes’ and 46 said ‘no’ (eight responded N/A). Asked if they feel supported by them personally, 25 responded ‘yes,’ 40 said ‘no,’ and 15 replied N/A.

The survey comes with the backdrop of a scathing revelation by CPD, which was sent a video of a SWAT team member saying they are looking forward to getting “back to some hood gangsta s***.” An internal investigation then found videos of SWAT team members’ children detonating explosives and “other disturbing behaviors.”

Former Chief Brackney dissolved the SWAT team, but in the survey one officer said that “knee jerk reaction... will please a small minority of voices, but will leave the city as a whole in a very dangerous situation if/when a major event occurs.”

Of course, frustrations with the leadership were not exclusively about Brackney. One officer wrote “in my experiences, the chief seems to have our best interests in mind. Unfortunately, (name redacted) seems to only be concerned about his preferences.”

Not everyone was on board with the criticism seen in the survey. One respondent wrote “this survey is a result of people getting upset when they are given directions they do not like. People/officers should not expect to be coddled.”

But when given the statement “this survey will be taken seriously by command staff and used to move the department as a whole in a positive direction,” with one meaning they disagree and 10 meaning they agree, 79 officers gave an average response of 3.8.

The survey also asked respondents if they were actively seeking employment elsewhere. Losing officers was a concern councilor Lloyd Snook shared with NBC29 last week. Of the 73 officers to answer that question, 30 said yes, they were.

