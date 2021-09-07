BRHD offering new hours for getting COVID-19 vaccinations in Albemarle Co.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District’s vaccination clinic at Fashion Square has new hours.
BRHD tweeted out the following info Tuesday, September 7:
- Monday & Thursday - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday & Wednesday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The health district is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
First, second, and third dosed are offered by appointment, as well as walk-ins.
