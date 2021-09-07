Advertise With Us
BRHD offering new hours for getting COVID-19 vaccinations in Albemarle Co.

(FILE)
(FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District’s vaccination clinic at Fashion Square has new hours.

BRHD tweeted out the following info Tuesday, September 7:

  • Monday & Thursday - 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday & Wednesday - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health district is offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot, and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

First, second, and third dosed are offered by appointment, as well as walk-ins.

More information can be found here.

