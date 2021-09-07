Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bath County schools closed through September 17

Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page
Photo: Bath County Public Schools Facebook page(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County Public Schools has stopped in-school instruction through Friday, September 17.

Schools are closed Tuesday because of a shortage of transportation staff that’s preventing the operation of school bus routes, according to the school district. That shortage is expected to continue through the 17th.

Furthermore, as of Labor Day weekend, there are about nine students and three staffers who have tested positive for COVID within the school district. About 49 students and four staff members are quarantined, according to the district. The majority of those people will be able to return to school or work by the end of next week.

Vaccinated students 12 years and older, and staff considered to be close contacts, are required to wear masks and monitor for COVID symptoms, but they are not required to quarantine, per Bath County.

Elementary and high school staff will be communicating with parents/students regarding assignments and virtual attendance requirements.

Participation in athletic and extra-curricular events during the next two weeks is under review.

Tuesday night’s school board meeting has been postponed, with a new date and location to be announced.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Students protesting outside Nelson County High School.
Nelson County High School students walk out of class in protest
Albemarle County Public Schools (FILE)
Nearly 200 Albemarle Co. students quarantined after first 6 days of in-person school

Latest News

(FILE)
BRHD offering new hours for getting COVID-19 vaccinations in Albemarle Co.
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Henrico police continue search for man who ran from family member on I-64
COVID-19
VDH: 788,917 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,947 deaths
Central Branch of the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville (FILE)
JMRL offering library cards specifically for teachers