You gotta love it !

Next chance for rain, Wednesday
By David Rogers
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind a cold front that brought a few early morning showers. A northwest flow will lower humidity for the remainder of the day. Put on the sunscreen, because we’ll see plenty of sunshine the next couple of days. We are tracking a cold front that will bring a scattered showers and storms Wednesday. A late week cool down can be expected behind the front, setting us up for another nice weekend. Have a great and safe Labor Day !

Today: Partly sunny & nice, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Clear & cool, Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s

;Wednesday: Increasing clouds, scattered showers 7 storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

