University of Virginia students attend class on Labor Day

By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s not all rest and leisure and travel this Labor Day. Many people are on the job, and University of Virginia students are in the classroom.

Some administrators get to enjoy some extra free time, but students and professors were still expected to come in for class.

Many students we spoke to are upset about not getting the holiday off, but this is how the school usually operates.

“It’s kind of annoying coming to class on Labor Day when you know that all of your other friends at other schools have off for the day,” student Aidan Doud said. “A lot of other faculty programs within UVA also aren’t coming in for things. I know like I’m a tour guide, and we canceled tours for the day.”

Normal operations will return all around UVA on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

