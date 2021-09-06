Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The statue of Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond is scheduled to be removed on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
On Sept. 9 crews will remove the plaques from the base of the monument and will replace a time capsule that is believed to be located at the site. Crews will start installing protective fencing along Monument Avenue and Allen Street on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m., where it will remain there until all items are removed from the site. All vehicles and pedestrians can not be in the area at that time.
For a list of road closures in that area, click here.
The pedestal, which is 40 feet tall, will remain in place for now until a decision is made on what to do with it.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.