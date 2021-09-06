Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nurse uses empty COVID-19 vaccine vials to create chandelier with message of hope

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A one-of-a-kind sculpture called the “Light of Appreciation” is shining down on Colorado’s healthcare workers.

An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created a beautiful chandelier out of used Moderna vaccine bottles.

Laura Weiss, the nurse behind the masterpiece, wanted to pay tribute to all those who have helped keep people alive.

She said she also wanted to honor people who made the decision to get the vaccine

Weiss hopes the light brings hope for a brighter future, without COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools

Latest News

FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes
An enterprising and artistic Boulder County public health worker created this beautiful...
STILLS: Nurse creates chandelier with empty vaccine vials
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, armored vehicles are seen in Panjshir Valley, north of...
Taliban say they took Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
6-year-old girl killed in amusement park accident in Colorado