Mountain Valley Pipeline seeks to unmask critical Facebook group

Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline locked themselves to a car, blocking access to a work...
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline locked themselves to a car, blocking access to a work site for over 10 hours.(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The Mountain Valley Pipeline is trying to find it who some of its very public online critics are.

The Roanoke Times reported Saturday that the company has filed a subpoena in federal court to try to find out who is behind a Facebook group called Appalachians Against Pipelines.

The group established a Facebook page in 2018. That’s about the time that tree-sitters began to try to block construction of the natural gas project.

Mountain Valley Pipeline is asking Facebook to reveal the names and telephone numbers of those who established and maintain the page.

The group says the subpoena is an an effort to intimidate and silence it.

Mountain Valley Pipeline declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

