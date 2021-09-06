The Looking Glass at IX Art Park expands thousands of square feet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The immersive art museum Looking Glass at IX Art Park is expanding by 3,000 square feet. The Looking Glass is an immersive art museum.

More than a dozen artists from Central Virginia and those who work at IX are behind this change.

“This phase 2 expansion doubles our space size, we’re now at 6,000 square feet,” said Alex Bryant, Associate Director at IX.

When COVID-19 shut down many businesses, folks at IX were hard at work.

“While we had a year or a year and a half of down time, we decided we wanted to double the size of the museum,” said Susan Krischel, the executive director.

They brought about 20 artists in to offer their unique skills.

Krischel says the IX Art Park team has a desire to make Charlottesville a destination location for visual art.

This is what led them to expand The Looking Glass, adorned with an enchanted forest, a multi-level tree house, and a kaleidoscopic cavern.

