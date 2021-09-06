Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

The Looking Glass at IX Art Park expands thousands of square feet

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The immersive art museum Looking Glass at IX Art Park is expanding by 3,000 square feet. The Looking Glass is an immersive art museum.

More than a dozen artists from Central Virginia and those who work at IX are behind this change.

“This phase 2 expansion doubles our space size, we’re now at 6,000 square feet,” said Alex Bryant, Associate Director at IX.

When COVID-19 shut down many businesses, folks at IX were hard at work.

“While we had a year or a year and a half of down time, we decided we wanted to double the size of the museum,” said Susan Krischel, the executive director.

They brought about 20 artists in to offer their unique skills.

Krischel says the IX Art Park team has a desire to make Charlottesville a destination location for visual art.

This is what led them to expand The Looking Glass, adorned with an enchanted forest, a multi-level tree house, and a kaleidoscopic cavern.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools

Latest News

Blue Ridge Health District with the COVID-19 vaccine, card, and sticker.
Blue Ridge Health District to administer vaccines at high school football games
the Rotunda at the University of Virginia
University of Virginia students attend class on Labor Day
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court made a unanimous decision for the statue to be removed.
Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to be removed Wednesday
On Thursday, the VEC held a news briefing to discuss the launch of a third federal unemployment...
VEC: Over 95% of delayed claims have been resolved before mandated Labor Day deadline
Inside of Finch on the Corner by the University of Virginia
Football weekend gives boost to businesses on the UVA Corner