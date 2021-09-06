Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library says library cards can get you more than books

By Madison McNamee
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you don’t have a library card, there is no better time to get one than now.

Many benefits that come with your library card are back for the first time since the pandemic began. There are also some new uses for your card you may not know about.

You can get more than just books with your JMRL card. Now, you can check out toys for kids, passes for state parks, and also museums.

With a library card you can also now stream thousands of movies and shows, and get access to library computer labs.

“Your library card is one of the most valuable things in your wallet and it’s free,” Stella Pool with JMRL said. “I still have the one I got in the 80s because it has lots of zeroes in it and I can remember it. So, I advise you not only to get a library card but to remember your number so you can use it online or here in person.”

September is JMRL’s library card sign-up month, so try and get one when you can.

