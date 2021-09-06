Advertise With Us
Gordonsville Community Garden looks for volunteers and donations

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Gordonsville Community Garden is working to address food insecurity, but they need a few more volunteers and donations.

The Community Garden provides weekend meals to students in Gordonsville throughout the year.

“At Gordon-Barbour school we had 6 bags that we did last year and now we have 16. So we could really use some help fundraising for that, because it’s more than doubled,” said Willow Drinkwater, a Community Garden member.

People that lead the Community Garden drop off veggies they grow to people who need it.

They also teach people how to dry out their herbs to last the coming winter.

Click here to volunteer or donate.

