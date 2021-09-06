Football weekend gives boost to businesses on the UVA Corner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers weren’t the only winners in Charlottesville this weekend. Businesses on the University of Virginia Corner were booming, which is welcoming after a tough year.

This weekend marked the first time in two years fans were allowed inside of Scott Stadium. They were eager to be back.

Football weekends are known to be packed in Charlottesville, but businesses say this weekend reached new levels.

“It was more than I envisioned,” said Jocelyn Churchman, the owner of Finch. “And it certainly was as busy as both of our graduation weekends combined. It was insane.”

Fans from near and far came out to Charlottesville for the first game of the season. Many stopped at the Corner to engage in some of their favorite UVA traditions.

“Lots of people wanted orange,” Churchman said. “Of course we had orange at the time, but now we have to reorder.”

Game days typically are busier, but Saturday was truly something else. Finch was not expecting the extent of the rush of customers. This was a universal feeling on the Corner this weekend.

“I think it was busy for all. I think everyone was really busy, all the restaurants were crowded. I think the energy is really good,” she said.

Restaurants like Take It Away Sandwich shop experienced this exact feeling.

“We had to order more products, more inventory, and try to arrange for more staff to be on hand, which was not easy,” Manager John Allietta said.

It’s busy days, and weekends, that were too often missing a year ago.

“It was a big boost for our business,” Allietta said. “We were busy from the time we opened, till we closed. We had no free moments at all. People were streaming in all day.”

Shops say even through the stress that comes with the rush of customers, weekends like this are comforting.

“It’s been really reassuring, especially as private, small businesses on the Corner.” Churchman said.

These shops say they both plan on putting in some extra prep before the next big football weekend.

