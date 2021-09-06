Advertise With Us
Cool, Comfortable Night. Warming through Mid-Week

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful Labor Day weather, the unofficial ending of Summer. The Fall Equinox will occur on Wednesday, September 22 at 3:21 pm. A weak cold front pushed through the region early this morning. Sunny and dry conditions kicked off the day and will carry Tuesday and the the start of Wednesday. Warmer for the mid-week and a little more humid. As we move into the late afternoon and evening, a few storms possible, in advance of another cold front. not much rain is currently expected. Behind the front, a pleasant stretch of September days for the late week and weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High: mid 80s. Low: low 60s

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, warmer, more humid. Late shower or storm. High: upper 80s. Low: mid 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, cooler High: upper 70s to low 80s. Low: mid 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s. Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s. Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid to upper 80s. Low: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny. warmer. High: upper 80s.

