Clearing and warm with lowering humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A slow moving cold front is moving east. Scattered showers are moving east as well. As high pressure builds in behind the front, skies will clear and humidity levels will lower. Sunny and warm conditions can be expected through the middle of the week. Meanwhile, we are tracking energy over the northern Rockies. That system is expected to advance across our region late Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and a few scattered storms will develop later Wednesday. Clearing and cooler conditions can be expected for our late week into the weekend. Have a great and safe Labor Day !
Today: Partly sunny, lowering humidity, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Clear & cool, Low: upper 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
