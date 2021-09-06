Blue Ridge Health District to administer vaccines at high school football games

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can now grab a COVID-19 vaccine at some high school football games.

The Blue Ridge Health District will be offering both Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

You can set up your second dose for a later football game, or the BRHD will help you find a clinic to meet your schedule for the next one.

“Not everybody can easily access the vaccine because of work schedules,” Casey Gioeli with Blue Ridge Health District said. “But those who make football a priority might also decide to make getting vaccinated a priority as well, so we’re hoping to pull in a few folks at each event.”

The health district says it will be a fun event, with no pressure.

It will be at Louisa County High School on Friday, Sept. 17 and at Albemarle High School on Friday, Sept. 24.

