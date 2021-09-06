Albemarle Co. elementary school raising funds to restock library shelves

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Agnor-Hurt Elementary School needs your help restocking its library shelves. The school says hundreds of books went missing when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“More than 200 books never made it back to the library. They’re probably still at home someplace, or they could have been lost, but they never made it back,” school librarian Cary Shaffer said.

Now, the parent teacher organization is helping Shaffer restock the shelves.

“It’s really important that we have plenty of books for kids to choose from that really spark their interest in reading and learning,” Shaffer said.

PTO Co-president Emily Mathon is hosting a fundraiser on Facebook to bring classic novels back into the library. The goal is to raise $1,700.

You can click here to visit the Facebook fundraiser. You can also donate through PayPal here.

