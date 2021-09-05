UVA Football dominates William & Mary in season opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team kicked off its 132nd season of college football with a 43-0 victory over William & Mary on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers victory gave the Cavaliers a win in their season opener for the fifth year in a row.

The UVA offense struggled to put points on the board for most of the 1st half, but a Brennan Armstrong rushing touchdown gave the ‘Hoos a 10-0 lead in the 2nd quarter.

Armstrong connected with Ra’Shaun Henry on a 5 yard TD with 0:32 remaining in the 1st half to push the lead to 17-0.

The offense found its groove in the 2nd half, as sophomore receiver Demick Starling hauled in a 65-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong.

“I just read the defense, and where the safety was,” says Starling. “He bit on it. When the ball was in the air, all I could think was touchdown. Took my opportunity, and made the best of it.”

Armstrong says, “We realize that we started slow, and that’s something that we can fix. Plays are going to be made, plays aren’t going to be made, that just happens throughout the game. But just starting fast is what we need to focus on.”

The Virginia defense started at top speed, and never let off the pedal.

The ‘Hoos allowed just 183-yards of Total Offense, and even put some points on the board with a safety.

UVA earns a shutout for the first time since the Belk Bowl in 2018.

Senior safety Joey Blount says, “I think we’re working towards where we want to be. Shutouts, you don’t get those much in college football, but it’s just a testimony on where we’ve come from, and where we’re trying to get to.”

Junior linebacker Nick Jackson adds, “It meant a lot. It was definitely a big confidence booster for the defense. Just to have that shutout, and know our capabilities, and set the ceiling for us, and set the standard.”

Armstrong had his second-career 300-yard passing game (336 yards), and the Cavaliers rushed for 209-yards as a team.

“I think there’s a lot to build off, and a lot to work on, but I liked the start of our season,” says head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

Virginia (1-0) will be back in action at home against Illinois next Saturday at 11 AM.

