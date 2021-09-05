Advertise With Us
Return of the 4th Side: ‘A moment I’m not going to forget’

By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team opened the season with a win for the fifth year in a row, as the Cavaliers defeated William & Mary 43-0 on Saturday.

After a year with no fans allowed, Scott Stadium was operating at full capacity in the season opener, and the ‘Hoos say the return of the ‘4th Side’ definitely had an impact.

“(They) had a lot of energy,” says junior linebacker Nick Jackson. “The 4th Side is a crucial part of Scott Stadium. Just to have them back, was exciting. They were juiced up, amped up, and it felt good to have them back.”

Senior safety Joey Blount says, “It’s just special when we can share that moment with our fans, who really bleed Orange and Blue for us. A 7:30 game, a night game at Scott, you come out of the tunnel and see all the fans out there, it feels right.”

The fans made an impact on head coach Bronco Mendenhall well before kickoff.

“I saw something that I haven’t seen, maybe in my whole time here,” says Mendenhall, “where as soon as they opened the gates, our student section, they were racing to get their seats. That was a moment I’m not going to forget.”

UVA football fans celebrate a TD at Scott Stadium
UVA football fans celebrate a TD at Scott Stadium(WVIR)

In their first game back in the stands, the Cavalier fans were treated to a 43-0 shutout victory, with 545-yards of Total Offense, and a diverse offensive attack.

Sophomore wide receiver Demick Starling says, “We sit at a round table. Everybody eats. Seeing the ball move around to everybody is a wonderful feeling.”

Virginia will be back at home again next Saturday, as the Cavaliers host Illinois.

Kickoff is set for Eleven AM at Scott Stadium.

