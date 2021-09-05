Advertise With Us
Passing Shower Overnight and Sunnier Labor Day

Weak Front Mid Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our wind flow has turned to the south and southwest ahead of a weak cold front moving east from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. This has increased the relative humidity, clouds and a chance for a few showers overnight.

Any early shower on Labor Day, Monday morning will quickly exit to the east. More sunshine breaks through during the day with warm September temperatures.

Sunshine and dry on Tuesday. Tracking another cold front on Wednesday into Wednesday night. This front will only provide an isolated shower/storm. It will be warmer and more humid during the afternoon.

Trending seasonable late week and at least the start of next weekend. The next weekend looks dry!

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and humid with a few showers possible. Lows mid to upper 60s. Patchy fog.

Labor Day, Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, dry and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the comfortable upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Warmer and more humid. Isolated shower/storm later in the day and mainly at night. Highs upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny. Dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the pleasant 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows near 60.

