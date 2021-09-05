Few Showers Sunday and Improving Labor Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a few days with a refreshing north to northeast breeze, keeping our weather comfortable, dry with cool overnights. Our wind flow has turned to the south and southwest ahead of a weak cold front moving east from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. This has increased the relative humidity, clouds and a chance for a few showers today and tonight.

Any early shower on Labor Day, Monday morning will quickly exit to the east. More sunshine breaks through during the day with warm September temperatures.

Sunshine and dry on Tuesday. Tracking another cold front on Wednesday into Wednesday night. This front will only provide an isolated shower/storm. It will be warmer and more humid during the afternoon.

Trending seasonable late week and at least the start of next weekend.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s and more humid.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Labor Day, Monday: Becoming mostly sunny, dry and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the comfortable upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Warmer and more humid. Isolated shower/storm later in the day and night. Highs upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny. Dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the pleasant 50s.

