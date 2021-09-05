The Cinderella Project is back for homecoming season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some Fairytale Magic is happening in Harrisonburg.

The Cinderella Project provides prom and homecoming dresses for girls and boys who cannot afford formal attire. They are currently having their short dress sale all September long.

They are still accepting donations every weekend, so you can drop off new or old gowns at their store.

“They’re realizing the possibilities, the possibilities that may be a different life could have for them,” Co-Founder Rhonda Howdyshell said. “Thinking about going on to the work world and dressing for success in a way is something we also like to foster and encourage.”

The store is open every Saturday in September from 10-2, and every Sunday from 12-5. You can find the store in the Valley Mall in Harrisonburg.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.