Virginia Tech upsets #10 North Carolina 17-10 in season opener

Virginia Tech football fans are excited for the return of in-person games
By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech defense forced three turnovers, and the Hokies upset #10 North Carolina 17-10 in their season opener on Friday night at Lane Stadium.

Quarterback Braxton Burmeister rushed for one touchdown, and passed for another, as Tech jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the 1st half.

The defense limited UNC quarterback Sam Howell and the potent Tar Heels’ attack to 354 yards of Total Offense, and they were 2-of-10 on Third Down in the game.

The victory is the Hokies’ first against a Top Ten opponent since 2014.

Virginia Tech (1-0) will be back in action at home against Middle Tennessee State next Saturday.

