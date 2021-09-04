Passing Shower Chance

Advertise With Us
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Wrapping up another spectacular September day! The weather pattern changes for a day on Sunday.

After a few days with a refreshing north to northeast breeze, keeping our weather comfortable, dry with cool overnights. Our wind flow turns to the south and southwest ahead of a weak cold front moving east from the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. This will increase the relative humidity, clouds and a chance for a few showers on Sunday into Sunday night.

Any early shower on Labor Day, Monday morning will quickly exit to the southeast. More sunshine breaks through during the day.

Sunshine and dry on Tuesday. Tracking another cold front on Wednesday. This front will only provide an isolated shower/storm. It will be warmer during the afternoon.

Trending more seasonable late next week and at least the start on next weekend.

Saturday night: A pleasant evening for any and all outdoor activities. Temperatures falling through the 70s and then 60s overnight. Partly cloudy and milder than recent nights.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s and more humid.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Lows mid 60s.

Labor Day, Monday: Becoming mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the comfortable upper 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Warmer and more humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Thursday, Friday and next Saturday: Mostly sunny. Dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the pleasant 50s.

