Labor Day Weekend Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful weather providing us an early preview of Fall. Another cool start to the day with temperatures in the 50s for most.

The Labor Day weekend weather will be comfortable. While dry Saturday, a weakening front looks to bring more clouds and a passing shower and or sprinkles on Sunday.

Currently Labor Day, Monday is trending dry with temperatures climbing back in the mid 80s.

Warm sunshine going back to work and school on Tuesday.

Warming to the upper 80s by Wednesday and more humid ahead of the next cold front that will trigger an isolated shower/storm.

Dry and more seasonable for the end of next week.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice and dry. Highs lower 80s.

Saturday night: Great weather for the UVA football season opener against William and Mary at Scott Stadium at 7:30. Temperatures in the 70s and then upper 60s. Partly cloudy, lows lower to mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, hazy with a shower possible. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower. Lows in the 60s.

Labor Day: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warmer, humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s.

