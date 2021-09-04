Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Friday Night Fury: High School Football Scores & Highlights

By Max Marcilla and Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Albemarle 30, William Fleming 23 OT

Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0

Charlottesville 13, James Monroe 7 OT

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0

John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6

Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0

Louisa 45, Courtland 20

Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Blue Ridge School 31

Orange County 20, Culpeper 7

Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0

Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0

St. Annes-Belfield 63, Hargrave Military 12

Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14

Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7

William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21

Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7

Woodstock Central 63, Madison County 26

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools

Latest News

Virginia Tech football fans are excited for the return of in-person games
Virginia Tech upsets #10 North Carolina 17-10 in season opener
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Friday Night Fury High School Football Scores & Highlights
Turf crew at UVA
Turf crew working hard to prep for UVA’s game day
Turf crew is painting the field at Scott Stadium for Saturday's game
Turf crew working hard to prep for UVA’s game day