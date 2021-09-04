Friday Night Fury: High School Football Scores & Highlights
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Albemarle 30, William Fleming 23 OT
Brookville 50, Turner Ashby 0
Charlottesville 13, James Monroe 7 OT
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0
John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6
Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0
Louisa 45, Courtland 20
Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12
Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Blue Ridge School 31
Orange County 20, Culpeper 7
Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0
Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0
St. Annes-Belfield 63, Hargrave Military 12
Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14
Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7
William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21
Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7
Woodstock Central 63, Madison County 26
