What to expect this flu season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Delta variant coronavirus cases are rising, but flu season is also on its way.

After very few flu cases last year, Dr. Bill Petri of UVA Health says there is potential for a severe flu season this year.

“Just because none of us caught flu last year and so maybe our immunity is not what it was, and a good reason to get the flu vaccine, it’s available now and so you can get vaccinated. Everyone six months of age and older can be vaccinated against influenza,” Dr. Petri said.

He says the best ways to stay safe against the flu is to get the vaccine, cover your mouth when you sneeze, and stay home if you feel sick.

