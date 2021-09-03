Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Wayside Chicken Takeout and Catering earns an award from Southern Living

By Dominga Murray
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Southern Living magazine named Wayside Chicken one of the best places for tailgate takeout.

Wayside Chicken staff say the believe they won the award for their quality.

They do constant temperature checks and have high standards for their food.

The Cummings family bought the restaurant from close friends in 2004.

“We won this award because we are all about tradition and keeping things the same. We haven’t changed any of the recipes when we took over the restaurant. We’ve done nothing but add more to it,” said Derek Cummings, Wayside Chicken employee.

He says their biggest motivation is keeping customers happy.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
BRHD partnering with Charlottesville City Schools to bring vaccines to students
COVID-19
Physicians at UVA Health anticipate COVID-19 surge within coming weeks
A Mercedes that will be shown at the Virginia Festival of the Wheel
Virginia Festival of the Wheel driving into Albemarle Co.
Stephen Harold Cleaton, 37, is missing from Henrico County.
Henrico police continue search for man who ran from family member on I-64