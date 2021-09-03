Wayside Chicken Takeout and Catering earns an award from Southern Living

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Southern Living magazine named Wayside Chicken one of the best places for tailgate takeout.

Wayside Chicken staff say the believe they won the award for their quality.

They do constant temperature checks and have high standards for their food.

The Cummings family bought the restaurant from close friends in 2004.

“We won this award because we are all about tradition and keeping things the same. We haven’t changed any of the recipes when we took over the restaurant. We’ve done nothing but add more to it,” said Derek Cummings, Wayside Chicken employee.

He says their biggest motivation is keeping customers happy.

