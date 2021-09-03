Advertise With Us
VSP investigating fatal Fluvanna Co. crash

Virginia State Police (FILE)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Fluvanna County.

VSP says the crash happened along Winnsville Drive around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 2. A bicyclist collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The bicyclist, 59-year-old James L. Ferguson of Palmyra, died at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe was not injured in the crash.

