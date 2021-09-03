Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia Vaccine Coordinator cautions Labor Day weekend travel due to delta variant

The big warning from The Virginia Health Department this Labor Day weekend is to not travel at...
The big warning from The Virginia Health Department this Labor Day weekend is to not travel at all, and keep those backyard plans small.
By Henry Graff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The big warning from the Virginia Health Department this Labor Day weekend is to not travel at all, and keep backyard plans small.

“Getting on a plane, you being in an airport, relying on public transportation, those are all things that put you at higher risk,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia Vaccine Coordinator.

In the Carytown area of Richmond, a lot of people say they are staying closer to home at this point in time. Some say it’s squarely because of the coronavirus news with delta, others say they just don’t want to take the risk.

“We’re just sticking close to home,” said Hilary Streever, a Carytown resident.

But restaurants and businesses in Richmond are welcoming folks in. Many are kindly asking customers to wear a mask for their safety and others.

“My husband and I are both vaccinated, but she’s too little. She’s two and a half. So, absolutely trying to be safe, stay close to home,” said Streever.

Meanwhile, Dr. Avula says you can celebrate safely, but it comes with a lot of responsibility, including getting vaccinated.

If you are traveling, Avula says take a COVID-19 test beforehand, make sure to wear a mask at all times, minimize contact and test again on the backend.

“So, there are ways to do it safely, but if it can be avoided, the safest option is always going to be - stay close to home and to minimize your risk of exposure,” said Dr. Avula.

Avula says they’re not trying to sound alarmist, but this is the reality of the current situation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

COVID-19
VDH: 778,167 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,899 deaths
They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers
People speaking during an Augusta County School Board meeting at the Government Center in Verona.
Some in Augusta County oppose school mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surge
At-home COVID-19 tests.
Finding an at-home COVID-19 test can be difficult