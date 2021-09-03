Virginia Festival of the Wheel driving into Albemarle Co.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The third annual Festival of the Wheel is back at Boar’s Head in Albemarle County this weekend.

People are invited to come out Sunday, September 5, and see some rare automobiles.

The event will feature both vintage and new cars. Proceeds will go towards the UVA Cancer Center Patient Care Fund

The car show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and later in the evening there will be fireworks.

“The Festival of the Wheel is actually pretty selective with the cars that they allow to enter,” Marketing Coordinator Shannon Sankar said. “So, they have an entire entry application process, so it’s not just a matter of people registering and showing up. They have a little bit of a vetting system that they go through to make sure that these cars are really something to see.”

You can buy tickets at the event, or skip the lines and register beforehand at Virginia Festival of the Wheel Concours Tickets, Sun, Sep 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite

