Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA soccer teams both earn wins on Thursday

Andreas Ueland scored two goals on PK's for Virginia.
Andreas Ueland scored two goals on PK's for Virginia.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s and women’s soccer teams both earned victories on Thursday, as the Cavalier men defeated High Point 2-0, while the No. 3 Wahoo women knocked off 9th ranked and reigning national champion Santa Clara 1-0.

The women were playing their game in Harrisonburg, as part of the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational at JMU’s Sentara Park.

UVA sophomore Lia Godfrey scored the only goal of the match in the 70th minute.

Andreas Ueland found the net twice in the men’s match, and both goals came on penalty kicks in the 1st half.

The Virginia men (2-0) will be back in action against Maryland in Washington D.C. on Monday, while the women (5-0) face JMU on Sunday in Harrisonburg.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

(FILE)
CHS football game moved to Fluvanna County High School
UVA running back Mike Hollins in 2019
UVA sophomore Mike Hollins happy to be back with ‘Hoos
Virginia football fans inside Scott Stadium in 2019
Scott Stadium to follow UVA mask mandates
Paul Porier earns week one Player of the Week
Paul Porier earns week one Falcon Club Player of the Week