UVA soccer teams both earn wins on Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s and women’s soccer teams both earned victories on Thursday, as the Cavalier men defeated High Point 2-0, while the No. 3 Wahoo women knocked off 9th ranked and reigning national champion Santa Clara 1-0.

The women were playing their game in Harrisonburg, as part of the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational at JMU’s Sentara Park.

UVA sophomore Lia Godfrey scored the only goal of the match in the 70th minute.

Andreas Ueland found the net twice in the men’s match, and both goals came on penalty kicks in the 1st half.

The Virginia men (2-0) will be back in action against Maryland in Washington D.C. on Monday, while the women (5-0) face JMU on Sunday in Harrisonburg.

