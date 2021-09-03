Advertise With Us
Turf crew working hard to prep for UVA’s game day

Turf crew is painting the field at Scott Stadium for Saturday's game
Turf crew is painting the field at Scott Stadium for Saturday's game(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jesse Pritchard and his crew are bringing a new football season to life at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium.

“I’m going to say we spend roughly 150 man hours a week painting for the games, prepping each football game week,” Pritchard said.

He is the turf manager, overseeing a crew of four of the hardest working guys on UVA Grounds.

“We handle all of the sports at UVA. So football, two practice football fields, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball, track and field. And that’s all of the athletic grounds, all of the athletic fields,” Pritchard said.

He says when many people show up for Saturday’s game, they’ll never know the behind-the-scenes effort that goes into a game day.

“The support staff here at UVA has been working for months to get the stadium ready for months for fans,” Pritchard said.

But the serenity that an early Saturday morning Scott Stadium brings, is worth the sweat during the week.

“The best part about my job is coming in on Saturday morning at 7 a.m. There’s still dew on the grass, there’s nobody in the stadium, and it’s just super quiet,” Pritchard said. “Everything’s pretty, and you kind of get to enjoy before the game starts.”

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

