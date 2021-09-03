CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s a clear and comfortable start to Friday morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and even a few upper 40s!

A northeast breeze will keep our weather nice and dry. More sunshine this afternoon with seasonable high temperatures.

Fantastic conditions for Friday night football. Temperatures falling through the 70s and then 60s.

Sensational September weather will last through Saturday. A few high clouds will arrive later in the day ahead of our next front.

More clouds on Sunday with some rain showers arriving from the west with a weak cold front. That front will move south of the region for Labor Day, Monday with sunshine returning.

Becoming warmer and more humid by next Wednesday. That’s when our next storm system move in with our next best shower and thunderstorm risk.

Dry and more seasonable for the end of next week.

Friday: Sunshiny and pleasant. Light northeast breeze. Highs upper 70s to 80 degrees.

Friday night: Clear, calm and comfortable. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice and dry. Highs lower 80s.

Saturday night: Great weather for UVA football season opener against William and Mary. Temperatures in the 70s during the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 60s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a scattered shower/storm. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

