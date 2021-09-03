Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Police search for missing senior last seen at Dulles airport

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-417-2400.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-417-2400.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police and Metropolitan Washington Airports Police Department are searching for a missing senior who was last seen at Washington Dulles International Airport.

Michael Jeorge Weisel, 79, was last seen on Sept. 3, shortly after 1 a.m. at Dulles Airport.

Police said he may have been wearing a blue pullover shirt, dark blue or beige pants, black velcro shoes, square-framed glasses and a brown wristwatch.

Weisel may be driving a silver 2005 Pontiac Vibe sedan with West Virginia plates: DGS-919.

Police said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, so his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-417-2400.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney
Charlottesville terminates Police Chief Brackney’s contract
Scene along Route 53 in Albemarle County.
Driver taken to hospital after tree falls on SUV on Rt. 53 in Albemarle Co.
Doses of the mRNA vaccine.
UVA Health doctor explains the side effects of the COVID booster shot
Protest over an incident at Nelson County High School.
Protest held as Nelson County again closes schools
Police were called to the Victorian Square shopping mall on Hull Street Monday afternoon.
Police say fetal remains found in backpack left in dumpster

Latest News

The big warning from The Virginia Health Department this Labor Day weekend is to not travel at...
Virginia Vaccine Coordinator cautions Labor Day weekend travel due to delta variant
Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to find new homes for a mix of more than 30...
Over 30 chickens, roosters and turkeys at RACC looking for fosters, homes
Jason Lee “Jay” Shifflett (FILE)
CPD continues to seek info about Jay Shifflett murder case
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal Fluvanna Co. crash