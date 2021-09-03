Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five
Over 30 chickens, roosters and turkeys at RACC looking for fosters, homes

Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to find new homes for a mix of more than 30...
Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to find new homes for a mix of more than 30 chickens, roosters and turkeys.(RACC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is looking to find new fosters and homes for a mix of more than 30 chickens, roosters and turkeys.

RACC said officers seized 31 hens, five juvenile hens and two turkeys on Thursday, so there is a need for foster homes as soon as possible.

The shelter said the birds are in rough shape and need to go to experienced homes where they can be separated or the only poultry pets at the home. The animals have been examined and are on medications.

Three roosters and a hen were also picked up as stays a few days ago. RACC said the roosters are healthy and friendly, but the hen is in need of some extra care due to bumblefoot.

Those interested can contact RACC.

HELP! Chickens, Roosters, Turkeys anyone?!? We have a poultry farm at RACC. 🐥🐓🦃 You can’t make this stuff up. Here is...

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Friday, September 3, 2021

