Labor Day Weekend - Comfortable Temps. Dry Saturday. Some Showers Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful weather providing us an early preview of Fall. Another cool night with overnight lows in the low 50s for most. The Labor Day weekend is comfortable. While dry Saturday, a weakening front looks to bring more clouds and some scattered showers on Sunday. Currently Labor Day Monday is trending dry with temperatures climbing back in the mid 80s. Warmer upper 80s by Wednesday and more humid, ahead of the next cold front, that will trigger a few storms. Dry and more seasonable for the end of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice and dry. Highs lower 80s.

Saturday night: Great weather for UVA football season opener against William and Mary. Temperatures in the 70s during the evening. Partly cloudy. Lows lower to mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows in the 60s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warmer, humid. Few spotty storms. Highs upper 80s. Lows near 60.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s.

