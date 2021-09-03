Advertise With Us
Henrico police continue search for man who ran from family member on I-64

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The search continues for a missing man who police say is in danger.

Stephen Cleaton’s brother, Michael, said Stephen was being treated for schizophrenia at the McShin Foundation but stopped taking his medication.

So Michael picked him up on Sunday and was heading back home to Hampton when Stephen started having a schizophrenic episode, believing that people were following him.

Michael pulled over on Interstate 64 near the weigh station, hoping to calm him down.

But that’s when Stephen got out of the car and ran into the woods. He hasn’t been heard from since.

“We love you so much, Stephen. You’re not in trouble. We just want to help you. Nobody is after you; we just want to help you. I just want to see you again and hold you,” Stephen’s mother, Karen Norris, said.

Cleaton is 37 years old and has not been seen since Aug. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

