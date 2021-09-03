First redistricting map drafts leave some lawmakers unhappy

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s new bipartisan redistricting commission got down to the nitty-gritty of drawing maps at its meeting Thursday. And some legislators on the commission weren’t pleased with the first drafts they reviewed.

Commission member George Barker, a Fairfax County Democrat, found himself drawn out of his district in both draft maps reviewed by the commission.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first look at new map proposals, but it only included northern Virginia.

The region is likely the least controversial in the state because it’s heavily Democratic and will remain so no matter how legislative boundaries are redrawn.

The maps presented Thursday are only a first draft - other regions will be added in the coming weeks.

