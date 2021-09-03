CPD continues to seek info about Jay Shifflett murder case

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says detectives continue to seek information in the murder of Jason Lee “Jay” Shifflett.

Investigators believe Shifflett was fatally shot during a robbery at his home on Carlton Avenue in early morning hours of September 3, 2015. Police say an eyewitness described three masked intruders, one of which demanded money and then shot Shifflett at close range. All three fled the scene, possibly in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Detective Sgt. Ronald Stayments at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest. Additionally, a reward of $10,000 is available through the city for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.