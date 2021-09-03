BRHD partnering with Charlottesville City Schools to bring vaccines to students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District and Charlottesville City Schools are working to make it easier for eligible students to get their COVID-19 shot. They teamed up on Friday to host a vaccine clinic at Charlottesville High School.

“We’re seeing numbers that tell us that parents are interested in having their children vaccinated, to give them the best chance of avoiding coming down with COVID-19,” said Casey Gioeli, BRHD’s locality site coordinator.

Those who signed up for the COVID-19 vaccine could walk to the high school’s auditorium to get their shot. Eligible middle school students were transported from Buford Middle School by bus.

Gioeli said the event helps students feel more comfortable getting their shot, since they can do it with their friends and classmates.

“We have had a couple of students come together today, obviously classmates, friends, giving little pokes in the side saying ‘Come on, you go first. You go first.’ But, they both leave with a vaccine,” she said.

Unlike other clinics, those under 18 years old do not have to have a parent or legal guardian present if they get written permission.

“Because of the partnership, if parents have signed the consent, they don’t have to be there. We’re kind of acting as the parent for the children,” said Beth Baptist with Charlottesville City Schools.

“This really serves parents who are working or unable to, for whatever reason, transportation, language barriers, get their children into a vaccine clinic,” Gioeli said.

Those overseeing the clinic say it was scheduled for Friday to prevent students from missing class from any side effects of the vaccine. Going through the whole process only takes a few minutes.

“If a student comes, they’d probably have to wait less than 5 minutes to get the shot, do the 15 minute wait to make sure they’re okay, and then they’d go back to class,” Baptist said.

The school district says it’s already planning on setting up similar clinics with the health district once kids younger than 12 years old can get their shot.

A list of future vaccine clinics with BRHD can be found here.

